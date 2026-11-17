Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Friday, according to a media release by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC said Brar breached Article 2.5 of its Code of Conduct for using language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal.

“Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC release said. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his accumulated total to two demerit points.

The incident occurred after the dismissal of Tim Seifert at the end of the 12th over. Brar celebrated in an aggressive manner which could have been interpreted as demeaning to the batter, potentially provoking an equally aggressive reaction. Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Wayne Knights levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)