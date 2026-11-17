​Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they ‌launched drones ​at a US military radar system in the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and ‌Bahrain and the US said an Iranian attack was intercepted on Tuesday.

The Guards said the attack was in response to what they described as ‌continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. US Central Command, ‌in a post on X, said the IRGC claims were false, writing: "Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage ⁠to ​US equipment or ⁠injury to American personnel."

Bahrain - which is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet - said it ⁠had intercepted the attacks, which come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the ​US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28 and has ⁠spread across the region. Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain warned of an unspecified threat and ⁠urged ​citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location.

On Sunday, Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. ⁠Tehran said it had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar ⁠system at the ⁠Al-Rifaa helicopter base in retaliation for what it described as hostile US actions.