​The UN ​human rights ‌chief voiced reservations ​on Tuesday about the human ‌rights risks posed by a plan by five European countries to send ‌rejected asylum seekers to a deportation ‌hub in Rwanda. Volker Turk said he has not yet seen the draft ⁠proposal ​but that ⁠his office was "concerned about the human ⁠rights risks raised by the proposed ​transfer of people from five European Union ⁠countries to Rwanda, where they ⁠have ​no genuine connection and which has its own set of ⁠human rights challenges."

He called instead for ⁠a "comprehensive ⁠approach to migration governance anchored in human rights".