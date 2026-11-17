Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.
Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital. "We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila.
Asked whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before." Asked again whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied the allegations in a post on X on Tuesday, calling them "baseless." CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.
A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm.