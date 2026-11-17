President Donald ​Trump said on Tuesday the ‌US was ​taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty ‌bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.

Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to ‌detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital. "We're looking into ‌it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila.

Asked whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price ⁠the ​likes of which ⁠no country has ever paid before." Asked again whether there was reason to believe an ⁠attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously ​because they happen to be crazy."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied ⁠the allegations in a post on X on Tuesday, calling them "baseless." CNN, citing sources, ⁠reported ​that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.

A dirty bomb uses conventional ⁠explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce ⁠a nuclear explosion, ⁠but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm.