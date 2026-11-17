American Bryson DeChambeau will ​bring his big-hitting game ​to the DP World ‌Tour next ​season after the collapse of LIV Golf, the European organisation said on Tuesday. The ‌33-year-old DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, was one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed venture ‌four years ago.

"The addition of Bryson DeChambeau joining as a ‌member for the first time in Category 1 takes the total of major champions in exempt membership to 22 for the 2027 season," the ⁠DP World ​Tour said ⁠in a statement. DeChambeau's move is the latest boost for the DP World Tour ⁠which also announced that major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and ​Bubba Watson have signed agreements to receive invitations to a ⁠specific number of tournaments next season.

Twice major winner Jon Rahm, who also defected ⁠to ​LIV Golf, sealed a triumphant return to the DP World Tour this month by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship. LIV ⁠Golf, which shook up professional golf after its launch in 2022, ⁠announced this ⁠month that it would begin winding down operations after losing key players and the funding needed ‌to continue ‌operating.