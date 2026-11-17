​Nasdaq futures inched up on Tuesday as battered technology stocks steadied, with investors awaiting Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO as key tests of whether Wall Street's appetite for AI investments will hold. Anthropic said in a filing on Tuesday it remains ‌on track to price its initial public offering at $70-$78 per share. The AI lab is expected to price the IPO on Wednesday, with trading set to begin the following day.

Nvidia, which is due to report quarterly results after the closing bell, is also in focus. Jensen Huang's sudden exit last week as the company's chief executive has led to concerns ‌about narrowing margins and cash outflows, given the company's outsized influence across the AI ecosystem.

Shares in the AI chip giant rose1% in premarket trading. It has lost about $410 ‌billion in market value following Huang's resignation last week. "This appears to be an oversold bounce," said Adam Sarhan, director at Market Terminal.

"What matters today is how the market reacts to Nvidia’s earnings and what happens with Anthropic later in the week." Nvidia's board is not considering its founder's return as CEO, three people told Reuters, amid a campaign to reinstate him that has drawn support from Elon Musk and ⁠other Silicon ​Valley figures. Huang stepped down following revelations of extramarital ⁠affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by the US of spying for Beijing.

Other chipmakers also gained ground, with Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices rising 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively, while Micron Technology and Marvell Technology added ⁠2% and 3.8%, respectively. Intel was down 0.4% after Nvidia slashed its stake in the company by 25%.

Meanwhile, neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 2.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Nvidia said on Tuesday it has ​established a new board-level committee to oversee its national security policies and export control compliance.

This came a day afterthe US tightened curbs to restrict China's access ⁠to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, as President Donald Trump headed to China for talks with counterpart Xi Jinping. Institutional investors' enthusiasm for data-center stocks waned in the third quarter, with more funds completely ⁠exiting positions ​than opening new ones, regulatory filings showed.

At 07:09 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 242 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 E-minis rose 1.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 107.25 points, or 0.39%. FED POLICYMAKERS TO SPEAK

Investors will parse commentary from Federal Reserve officials Christopher Waller, Beth Hammack and John Williams later in the day ⁠for clues on the interest-rate outlook. Multiple Fed officials last week suggested the US central bank was open to a more aggressive rate-hike path as price pressures worsen.

Markets ⁠are pricing in a near-certain 95.4% likelihood ⁠of a 25-basis-point interest-rate increase in December, according to CME FedWatch. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, released on Wednesday, will also be examined.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said on Monday emerging technologies could have varying economic outcomes, from stronger growth and shared ‌gains to higher unemployment ‌and slower activity if investment returns fall short of expectations.