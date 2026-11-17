Serbia's Student List lawmakers entered parliament on ​Tuesday, cheered on by hundreds of ​supporters, after their October election ‌victory ended ​14 years of rule by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). The Student List, a group that includes academics, professionals, farmers, actors ‌and activists chosen by student assemblies, secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament in October 25 polls, while the SNS gained 104.

Its victory over former President Aleksandar Vucic, after two years ‌of student-led protests, triggered street celebrations, but the inexperienced group now faces the ‌gritty business of governing. It has promised a domestic anti-corruption programme centred on institutional overhauls. "We have all seen a dysfunctional parliament, which was constantly in conflict and full of hatred. Now it must and will be ⁠different," ​Bojan Dimitrijevic, an actor ⁠and new deputy, told N1 television.

"We did not come here to create a circus or to waste ⁠the time and money of the taxpayers who pay for our meetings. It must be short ​and efficient," he added. Led by Aleksandar Cupic, tipped to be the new parliament speaker, ⁠Student List deputies gathered in a park then walked up a red carpet to enter the parliament ⁠building ​together.

They are expected to choose a new speaker later on Tuesday. "I hope that today will mark a restoration of (state) institutions in Serbia," political analyst Boban Stojanovic ⁠told N1 TV.

Supporters chanted "Victory" and "Pump it up" - one of the main slogans during the protests. As SNS ⁠deputies including ⁠Vucic walked in, the crowd booed. A woman approached SNS deputy Lidija Vukicevic, a well known actress, and spilled yogurt on her hair. ‌Vucic and ‌Vukicevic condemned the incident.