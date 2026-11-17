Wells Fargo forecast further gains for the ​benchmark S&P 500, setting a ​target of 8,200 for year-end ‌2027, and ​said the next phase of the AI trade is likely to favor hyperscale cloud operators over ‌infrastructure providers. Investors are increasingly focused on returns from AI spending as financing needs rise and earnings growth slows, Wells Fargo said, while forecasting a roughly 11% upside for ‌the S&P 500 by the end of 2027 from its last close ‌of 7,416.59.

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