Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday emphasised the need for greater representation of women across all democratic institutions. He noted that women must have an effective role not merely as participants but also in leadership, policymaking and law-making. Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam enacted in 2023, he expressed hope that the provision for 33 per cent representation of women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies would move towards implementation, enabling women's leadership to extend from Panchayats to Parliament.

He noted that several States have already provided for 50 per cent representation of women in Panchayats and Municipalities. Greater participation of women in legislative institutions and decision-making processes would contribute to building a stronger, more sensitive and accountable democracy. Women bring sensitivity, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility to public life, qualities that are particularly important in addressing the aspirations and challenges of society. Highlighting the pivotal role of women in strengthening democratic institutions, Birla mentioned that greater participation of women in policymaking, legislation and decision-making would make democracy more responsive, inclusive and accountable. Birla made these observations while inaugurating the First Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Bengaluru.

Noting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology are transforming every sphere of social life and, when used responsibly and accountably, he observed that AI can bring significant improvements in governance. He emphasised that public representatives must leverage technology and e-governance to strengthen their engagement with citizens, understand their problems and ensure timely and effective solutions. Technology can play a vital role in establishing transparent, accountable and efficient systems of governance. Observing that Parliamentary Committees function as ‘Mini Parliaments’, the Speaker said that these committees have made valuable contributions towards addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by women and have made important recommendations to the Government. AI and technology can further strengthen their monitoring and oversight functions and make their work more effective.

He indicated that a dedicated session on AI and technology would be organised to enhance the understanding and capacities of women Members of Parliament and legislators in this regard. The Speaker called for the need to develop an institutional framework to strengthen the capacities of elected women representatives across Panchayats, Municipalities, State Legislative Assemblies and Parliament. The initiative should focus on enabling women representatives, including Panchayat Sarpanches and Municipal Chairpersons, to effectively use AI, technology and digital platforms for public engagement, monitoring and ensuring transparency in governance, he noted. Birla stressed that the ability of public representatives to use technology effectively would directly influence the quality of outcomes delivered to citizens, particularly women and people at the grassroots level. He also underscored the importance of mentorship by experienced women legislators to guide emerging leaders and strengthen their legislative and leadership capabilities.

Birla opined that women have made significant contributions to India's journey from the freedom struggle to nation-building and are today providing leadership in virtually every sphere, including education, science, technology, research, entrepreneurship, sports, defence, space and politics. He said that technology and digital platforms are creating new opportunities for women's economic self-reliance and expanding their participation in social and political life. At the same time, empowering women digitally and ensuring a safe digital environment remain important priorities. Highlighting Karnataka's rich democratic heritage, the Speaker referred to the twelfth-century Anubhava Mantapa of Lord Basaveshwara as an important symbol of the region's democratic traditions. He also recalled the courage and valour of Kittur Rani Chennamma, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

Birla hoped that the two-day conference would provide an important platform for women parliamentarians and legislators from Commonwealth countries to exchange experiences, innovations and best practices. He observed that dialogue, discussion and the exchange of diverse perspectives, including agreement and disagreement, constitute the strength of democracy. Sharing successful practices from different legislatures would help strengthen democratic institutions and promote innovation from Panchayats to Parliament. Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the conference, the Speaker said that women's leadership would help take the nation towards a more inclusive, balanced and just society, with democratic institutions becoming stronger, more accountable and result-oriented, ensuring that the voice of the last person in society is heard and addressed.

Earlier, the Speaker welcomed the participants and thanked D Purandeswari, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference in India, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Presiding Officers of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council for their initiative and efforts in organising the conference. Addressing the gathering, Chairperson, CWP India Region, Daggubati Purandeswari noted that women's empowerment in a democracy cannot be measured only by the number of women occupying public offices. It must also be reflected in their ability to participate meaningfully in legislative debates, influence policy decisions, exercise leadership and contribute to the governance and development of the nation. She stressed that we must move beyond ensuring representation towards creating an enabling environment in which women can exercise their leadership with much aplomb and effectiveness.

Appreciating Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, she said that the legislation represents a historic step towards strengthening women's political representation. Greater participation of women in legislatures will bring wider perspectives, experiences and concerns into public policy and democratic deliberations, she added. Speaking on the Theme of the Conference, the Chairperson of the CWP India Region observed that the outcome of the discussions in the Conference should not remain confined to resolutions and recommendations. We must strive to develop an actionable framework for strengthening gender-sensitive parliamentary institutions and enhancing the leadership capabilities of women public representatives, she suggested.

She further noted that as India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the role of women in shaping the nation's future will be decisive and a developed India cannot be realised without the equal participation, leadership and contribution of its women. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar delivered the Keynote Address. Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka, G Parameshwara; and Speaker, Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, GS Patil also addressed the gathering on this occasion. Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed delivered the Welcome Address and Deputy Chairman, Karnataka legislative Council, Umashree delivered the Vote of Thanks.

135 women law makers from Parliament of India and State Legislatures are participating in the two - day Conference. Theme of the Conference is ‘Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators’. Two Plenary Sessions will be held during the Conference: (i) ‘Empowering Women Digitally: Safe Cyberspace, Smart Choices’, and (ii) ‘Capacity Building and Mentorship for Women Legislators’, In a special initiative complementing the broader deliberations, UN Women India will organise a side event on Menopause on 17 November 2026. The Conference will conclude on November 18 with the Valedictory Address of Governor, Karnataka, Dr. Sudha Yadav. (ANI)