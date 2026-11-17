The BJP-led Delhi government will open the former official residence of ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’, for public viewing from next week, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Tuesday. According to the press release by the Office of the Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Water Department, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control and Gurudwara Elections, addressing a press conference, the minister said arrangements for public visits, including ticket bookings and reservations, would be announced shortly. Before opening the premises to the general public, the government will organise an exclusive tour for media representatives within the next two to three days. Details of the visit will be shared separately.

“We want the first tour to be organised for our media colleagues. We will first show the Sheesh Mahal to the country’s media,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said. Taking a dig at the former Chief Minister, the minister alleged that several bungalows, servant quarters and a garage were demolished to make way for the construction of the residence. He also recalled Kejriwal’s earlier political claims that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow, questioning the contrast between those statements and the residence in question.

The minister said the proposed public viewing would give citizens an opportunity to explore the entire premises, including its various rooms, facilities and interiors. He said the government wanted people to see the property for themselves and understand the scale of the construction and facilities developed there. Reiterating allegations about the expensive interiors, Parvesh Sahib Singh referred to smart lighting systems installed in the rooms, which could reportedly change colours, including pink, blue and brown, through remote controls. He also raised questions over curtains allegedly costing crores of rupees and the use of Vietnamese marble in the premises.

“I have already shared all these details earlier. Now, we will take the public on a complete tour of the premises so that everyone can see it with their own eyes,” he said. Describing the property as an example of alleged corruption and extravagance, the minister said the government wanted to bring the entire premises into public view. He maintained that citizens should have the opportunity to see the property themselves instead of relying only on political statements or competing claims.

The announcement marks the beginning of a public viewing initiative, with the media tour expected to take place ahead of the opening to visitors next week. The government is expected to share further information on the booking process, visiting arrangements and other details shortly, the release said. (ANI)