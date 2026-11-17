The dollar was steady on Tuesday after a five-day rally, as bets on an outsized December rate hike by the Federal Reserve were pared back slightly and the euro fell below the $1.10 mark to its lowest ‌level since April 2025. The risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar slumped to its lowest since March 2020, as a global selloff in AI stocks weighed on market sentiment. The Aussie skidded to a 10-month trough.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, seesawed and was last trading at 103.60 - flat on the day and down ‌from fresh 19-month highs of 103.69 touched earlier on. Its five-day rally was triggered by hotter-than-expected US inflation data and hawkish remarks by several Fed policymakers, which pushed ‌markets to up their bets on a 50-basis-point rate increase at the central bank's December meeting.

Traders anticipated a quarter point rate hike and priced in a roughly 5.5% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 50 basis points in December, down from as much as 14.5% last Thursday, the CME FedWatch tool showed. "The market got a little bit overexcited towards the end of last week, but I ⁠think it's backtracked ​on that, taking a little bit more ⁠of a pragmatic approach," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Fifty basis points is probably too much too soon," she added. Still, fresh comments from Fed officials later on Tuesday could sway markets, as ⁠hawks and doves, including Chris Waller, Beth Hammack, Alberto Musalem and John Williams, were due to speak.

TECH SELLOFF IN ASIA Meanwhile, the tech selloff continued in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's KOSPI ​and Taiwan's Taiex all firmly lower.

A key test for AI sentiment — which has been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep ⁠in US midterm elections and worries about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — comes with the release of Nvidia earnings later in the day. The euro slipped to a new 19-month low of $1.0983 but later pared losses to $1.0992.

Foley ⁠said ​a period of consolidation around the $1.10 level was likely before the market was confident to push the euro lower. The dollar edged to a fresh 18-month high of 0.8413 Swiss francs before easing back.

It also lost ground against the yen and was last 0.1% weaker, at 159.25, below the 160 mark, which traders view as a potential ⁠trigger level for another round of intervention to support it. "The fact that the market is wary (of an intervention) is one of the reasons why it's backtracked from ⁠160," Foley said, calling the level an "extremely difficult" ⁠one to breach.

The July Japan and US intervention to shore up the yen showed how serious the Japanese government was about defending its currency, she added. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3192 and the New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.5495 after sinking as low ‌as $0.5482.

The Aussie dipped to $0.6724, ‌the lowest since January.