UBS is poised to accept defeat in ‌its ​long battle to soften Swiss rules to curb its international expansion, said three people familiar with the matter, after a rancorous debate that has raised questions over the bank's future in Switzerland. For more than two years UBS, which is one of the biggest banks to the world's wealthy, ‌has fought to temper government demands designed to contain its size and riskiness after its acquisition of Credit Suisse, its rival which collapsed in 2023.

But with lawmakers in Switzerland's parliament preparing to sign off on the rules as soon as December, UBS now sees little room left to manoeuvre, the people told Reuters, adding that the Zurich-based bank will continue to appeal for concessions. The bank's shares fell almost ‌1% on the news, to stand roughly 2% lower on the day by 1350 GMT.

UBS now plans to outline its options, including whether the new requirements for more capital warrant it ‌moving abroad, two of the people said, with one adding it will do so in early February when it publishes financial results. While a last-minute compromise remains possible before the rules are finalised in the coming weeks, UBS expects only token concessions, the people said.

"We don't comment on speculation or views expressed on such matters," a UBS spokesperson said. The new rules represent a setback for CEO Sergio Ermotti, who said last month that UBS would continue to engage with parliament in the hope ⁠a solution ​could be reached that did not unduly burden Switzerland's ⁠largest lender.

UBS adopted a combative tone and suggested some lawmakers were confused by technicalities. But this backfired and lawmakers passed rules almost as tough as those proposed. At the centre of the debate has been a requirement for UBS to back ⁠100% of the value of its foreign subsidiaries with Common Equity Tier 1 capital, which could require the bank to retain more of its earnings to cover risks.

That would tie up some of its profits and ​reduce scope to buy back shares. UBS has bought back billions of dollars of its stock and wants to continue. The new capital rules also make risk taking in businesses such ⁠as investment banking more expensive, requiring a higher cushion of capital than managing the money of wealthy customers.

The bank's management is preparing to navigate within the limits of the rules, the people said. Executives have already compiled a list of small- ⁠and ​mid-tier takeover targets in the US, a critical market for UBS, another person said. Some officials in Switzerland would rather UBS, which has a balance sheet, including investments and loans, bigger than the Swiss economy, temper its foreign ambitions.

Switzerland has been forced to step in to rescue its top two banks, both during the financial crisis and again in 2023, and the International Monetary Fund has ⁠echoed concerns about the size of the bank relative to the country. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has poured cold water on the threat by UBS to leave Switzerland.

A study by her ministry ⁠concluded that moving to the United States, seen as ⁠one of the main options for UBS, would not be easy, in part because regulations could wipe out any benefit. Swiss lawmakers have made some concessions. The upper house of parliament moderated the weighting slightly last month by approving a proposal for a 90% CET1 capital target, but even that ‌is well above what UBS ‌must now hold.