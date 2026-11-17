Germany's Lufthansa said on ​Tuesday that it had ​submitted an offer to settle ‌a long-running ​dispute with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit as the airline group tries to cut costs.

VC said it ‌favours a package resulting from mediation, which it said Lufthansa has rejected, adding that it was giving the airline group until November 23 to reconsider its ‌position. "The ball is now in the employer's court," VC said in ‌a call with media. VC did not specify what action it would take after the deadline but later added that it considers a commitment not to strike while negotiations were ⁠ongoing to ​have ended.

Lufthansa ⁠said its proposal includes plans for up to 1,000 new cockpit hires by 2033 and ⁠up to 150 additional captain promotions annually, adding that it is offering a one-off payment ​for 2027 and 2028 as well as salary increases from 2029 onwards. The ⁠proposal also includes measures to boost competitiveness, including temporarily stabilising pay, adjusting salary scales and increasing ⁠productivity, ​it said.

VC said it was willing to make concessions, such as pay freezes, reduced overtime compensation and substantial cuts to variable pay outlined ⁠in the mediator's proposal, as long as Lufthansa agreed to job guarantees. Lufthansa said ⁠the arbitrators had ⁠allowed it to resume arbitration if negotiations failed to reach an agreement.