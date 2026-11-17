​Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark ‌Carney is ​expected to discuss ‌the slowdown of Starshield in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump "in due course," Canadian defence ‌minister David McGuinty said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters ⁠ahead ​of ⁠a meeting on Ukraine, McGuinty said: "It's ⁠also one of the reasons ​why Canada is building its ⁠own domestic sovereign capabilities ⁠in ​this area. It's something that I'm sure ⁠the Prime Minister will touch ⁠upon with ⁠the president in due course."