Carney expected to discuss Starshield in Ukraine with Trump, Canadian minister says
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to discuss the slowdown of Starshield in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump "in due course," Canadian defence minister David McGuinty said on Tuesday.
Speaking with reporters ahead of a meeting on Ukraine, McGuinty said: "It's also one of the reasons why Canada is building its own domestic sovereign capabilities in this area. It's something that I'm sure the Prime Minister will touch upon with the president in due course."