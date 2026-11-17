Nigeria's drug agency said ​it had dismantled a transnational ​trafficking syndicate smuggling cocaine from ‌the city ​of Lagos through Kano city and across the Sahara desert via Niger and Libya to ‌Europe, arresting eight suspected couriers.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the suspects were arrested in intelligence-led operations in Lagos and Kano between October 30 and 31. ‌Lagos is a major hub in the West African cocaine trade, a ‌route traffickers use to move the drugs from South America to lucrative markets in Europe.