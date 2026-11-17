Iconic landmarks in the national capital, including Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and India Gate, were illuminated in teal blue on Tuesday evening to mark Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. Visuals from central Delhi showed prominent government buildings and monuments illuminated in teal, the global awareness colour for cervical cancer, as part of efforts to raise awareness about prevention, early screening and timely treatment of the disease.

Observed annually on November 17, the day commemorates the launch of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in 2020. The day is also recognised as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, with landmarks across the world illuminated in teal to highlight the global campaign against the disease. This year's campaign carries the theme "Together We Can Eliminate Cervical Cancer", emphasising the need to achieve the WHO's 90-70-90 targets by 2030.

Under the targets, 90 per cent of girls are to be fully vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by the age of 15, 70 per cent of women are to be screened using a high-performance test by the ages of 35 and 45, and 90 per cent of women diagnosed with cervical disease are to receive appropriate treatment. India has also stepped up its preventive healthcare efforts against cervical cancer. In February 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide HPV vaccination drive to provide free vaccination to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities.

The campaign aims to strengthen awareness about vaccination, screening and timely treatment to accelerate efforts towards eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem. (ANI)