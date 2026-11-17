Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan to hold joint defence pact talks in November, Turkey says
Officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will hold their latest round of talks for their Mecca Joint Defence Pact in November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.
In a news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan also said officials from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Britain and Italy as well as Turkey, would hold their second collective meeting in November.