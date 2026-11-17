Officials ​from ‌Turkey, Saudi Arabia ​and Pakistan will hold ‌their latest round of talks for their Mecca Joint ‌Defence Pact in November, ‌Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

In a ⁠news ​conference ⁠with his Syrian counterpart, ⁠Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan also said ​officials from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi ⁠Arabia, Germany, France, Britain ⁠and ​Italy as well as Turkey, would hold ⁠their second collective meeting in ⁠November.