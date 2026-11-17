Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday in favour ​of a bill that would increase ​fines for a slew ‌of war-related and ​other minor offences, including "discrediting" the armed forces and distributing material the Kremlin deems extremist. As the fifth anniversary of Moscow's ‌war in Ukraine nears, Russian authorities have snuffed out almost all public expressions of dissent against the conflict.

The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, passed the bill in the ‌first of three readings. It would on average double the lower and upper ‌limit of fines for 29 administrative offences related to public order and safety. These offences include holding unauthorised rallies, producing and distributing "extremist" material and public actions aimed at "discrediting the Russian Armed Forces" as well as ⁠smoking ​in certain areas and ⁠failing to properly register one's residence.

"All of this should help to improve public safety for citizens," the ⁠TASS state news agency quoted the Duma's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying. Under the new proposals, ​producing and sharing "extremist" content, for example, would incur a fine of between 50,000 roubles ⁠and 100,000 roubles ($600 to $1,206) for individuals, up from just 1,000 to 3,000 roubles previously.

Moscow introduced sweeping wartime ⁠censorship ​laws soon after sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, making it an offence to criticise the actions of Russian soldiers and labelling groups such as ⁠those linked to the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny as extremist. Some 1,393 people have faced ⁠legal action for ⁠their anti-war stance since the start of the conflict, including 337 who are currently incarcerated or undergoing forced psychiatric treatment, according to ‌Russian rights ‌group OVD-Info.

($1 = 82.9149 roubles)