North Macedonia and Greece have arrested ​five people over a suspected Iran-linked ​plot to carry out an ‌assassination in ​Greece, authorities and intelligence officials from both countries said on Tuesday. North Macedonia's National Security Agency said in a statement ‌it had uncovered a network which, under the instructions of an Iranian citizen, had planned to carry out the assassination of a target it did not identify.

Its investigation, carried ‌out in cooperation with Greece's intelligence service, concluded that the Iranian citizen was linked ‌to Iran's security services and an Iranian crime boss who helped hire operators. Iran did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

"Since the beginning of 2026, the Agency... has ⁠undertaken activities ​to uncover the intentions ⁠and plans of individuals linked to foreign/Iranian actors, to commit terrorist acts," the North Macedonian agency said. According ⁠to Greek security officials, a North Macedonian national was arrested in Greece on November 12 ​and extradited to North Macedonia, which launched the operation to arrest the other four ⁠members.

North Macedonia's Interior Ministry confirmed that five people had been arrested. One of the individuals arrested in North ⁠Macedonia ​had likely revealed details about the meeting with the Iranian and plans to carry out the assassination, a Greek intelligence official said. The group of suspects, ⁠who have criminal records, had travelled to Iran where they met their handler, the Greek officials ⁠said. According to ⁠the North Macedonian agency, that person, an Iranian, has a wide range of contacts and collaborates with Iran's intelligence services.