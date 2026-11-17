‌Former ​Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to appear for transcribed interviews with several U.S. House ‌committees on December 1, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on ‌Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a ‌suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The interviews will take place before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, ⁠the ​Select Committee ⁠on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee, the statement said.

Nvidia's ⁠General Counsel Tim Teter will appear before the same committees on ​December 2. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and ⁠Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national ⁠security,” Republican ​chairmen of the committees, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, said in a statement.

“The American people need answers ⁠on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors ⁠to access ⁠our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this ‌scandal.”