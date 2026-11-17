A recent series of US technology ​outages is not tied to ‌cyberattacks but ​rather to aging computer systems that are in need of upgrades, the country's top homeland security official said on Tuesday. Disruptions at United Airlines, ‌the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase have raised alarm.

"Some of the technology that they're pushing out there, they're pushing new technology on top of really old computer systems, and it just seems to overwhelm the ‌system," Markwayne Mullin told CNBC. "But it has nothing to do with cyberattacks, and I believe we're going ‌to see more of this as new technology rolls out." Mullin said maybe companies needed to start telling customers before conducting a scheduled upgrade and warnthem of possible disruptions for a short period of time.

"I can tell you 98% certainty this ⁠isn't a ​cyberattack," he added. Mullin said that ⁠at 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday there would be a long-scheduled test of the emergency alert system. Radio and television broadcasters ⁠nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay a one-minute test message.

The FAA issued a nearly five-hour ground stop ​on Friday that led to airlines cancelling more than 18,000 flights over three days in the ⁠longest outage since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The outage was blamed on the installation of a single router in a remote ⁠facility ​in Arkansas. United said a computer problem on Monday forced a halt to many departing flights, while JPMorgan Chase, the largest US lender, on Monday experienced problems processing transactions due to a software ⁠bug but said there was no evidence it was cyber-related.

Microsoft on Saturday said services had fully recovered across ⁠Teams, Outlook and its ⁠other products, ending a global outage that crippled online communications for businesses and governments for over 24 hours. Microsoft said server issues were behind the incident ‌and it was ‌not aware of any malicious activity.