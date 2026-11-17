Sony fought off a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion) that alleged the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in ‌its entirety.

The lawsuit accused the Japanese conglomerate of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games. Sony, however, said during the trial it had "invested years and billions" ‌in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft's Xbox use similar models.

London's Competition ‌Appeal Tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety on Tuesday after a trial which began in March, ruling that the claimant class had failed to establish that Sony infringed competition law. Stephanie Burns, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Sony Interactive Entertainment said the ruling affirms the company's business model.

Lawyers representing the class action did ⁠not immediately responded ​to a request for comment. BIG ⁠TECH UNDER SCRUTINY

The case was the third against a major tech company to go to trial since the start of 2025 as Britain's burgeoning class action-style regime ⁠builds momentum. It follows a successful case against Apple in October last year and a case against chipmaker Qualcomm , which was withdrawn after trial but before ​the tribunal gave its ruling.

Lawyers representing the claimant class against Sony told the tribunal in March: "Sony can and does set the ⁠retail prices ... without facing any retail competition for digital content. It allows it to obtain monopoly profits from digital distribution." But Sony, which sold 8 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally ⁠between ​October and December 2025, said the lawsuit amounted to arguing that third parties should be allowed to set up a store for the PlayStation and "free-ride" on Sony's investments.

Its lawyers also argued the margin Sony earns on sales of games and additional content is not ⁠excessive, saying the lawsuit ignores the company's costs and the value of its brand. The tribunal ruled against Apple in relation to ⁠its App Store last year, a decision ⁠Apple is seeking to appeal.

A trial of a lawsuit against Google began in October. Fortnite maker Epic Games, which would have been involved in that case, withdrew its claim after Google announced sweeping changes ‌to its Play ‌Store practices. ($1 = 0.7580 pounds)