Tiger Woods will end more than two years away from official competition when he tees it up at next month's Hero World Challenge, ‌an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, who hosts the 20-player event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications. The ‌Hero World Challenge is a 72-hole event with no cut.

Woods had surgery to repair a nerve impingement on his lower ‌back in September 2024 and then ruptured his Achilles tendon the following March while ramping up training at home, an injury that forced him to miss the 2025 season. He had another surgery in October 2025 to replace a disc in his lower back. The 15-times major champion, regarded as the ⁠greatest golfer ​of his generation, returned to ⁠practice this year but his comeback attempt was derailed when he was arrested in March on a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charge after a ⁠rollover crash in Florida.

Woods, one of the most famous athletes on the planet, has largely remained out of the public eye since his arrest ​and even spent time outside the US so he could seek treatment and focus on his health. Woods, who accepted ⁠a five-year suspension of his driver's licence in September after reaching a deal with prosecutors in his impaired-driving case, joins the Hero World Challenge field as ⁠one ​of three exemptions along with Rickie Fowler and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland.

Woods also announced his return on Instagram, posting photos of the three golfers who will round out this year's field. The December 3-6 charity event that benefits Woods' ⁠foundation is not an official tournament on the PGA Tour schedule but does receive world ranking points.

World number one Scottie ⁠Scheffler, who won Hero World Challenge ⁠titles in 2023 and 2024, headlines this year's field. In total, six of the current top 10 in the world are among those in the field, a group that also includes Matt ‌Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, ‌Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns.