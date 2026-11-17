​China and Chile should expand emerging ​cooperation in artificial intelligence, polar scientific ‌expeditions ​and deep-sea exploration, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast on Tuesday, state media reported.

Xi and ‌Kast were speaking in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In a separate statement, Kast said emerging technologies also required clear regulatory ‌frameworks.

"We cannot fear artificial intelligence or quantum technology. We have to move forward, ‌always with respect, with clear rules," Kast told reporters. US-based OpenAI and the Chilean government signed an agreement this week to train public servants in AI and explore its use in government services. Chile's Science ⁠Minister ​Ximena Lincolao and the ⁠company's Chief Executive Sam Altman met on Monday in San Francisco.

Kast added that discussions with the Chinese ⁠president extended to trade, industry, infrastructure, mining and agriculture. Chile is the world's top copper producer ​and maintains a permanent presence in Antarctica. The Chilean president also underscored the importance of ⁠a planned meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia at the summit, citing ⁠the ​impact major powers have on global geopolitics.

"Every conflict that occurs worldwide seriously affects smaller nations like ours," Kast said. "Each of those events, no matter how distant from our ⁠nation, affects our quality of life, the cost of living." "That is why we so ⁠strongly value this ⁠opportunity for conversation, for dialogue that these three great nations will have," he added.