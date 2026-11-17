​Former Nvidia CEO ​Jensen Huang's daughter was ‌closely involved ​in shaping the public defense of Nvidia's ties to Megaspeed, ‌the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia and Megaspeed did not immediately ‌respond to Reuters requests for comment. Representatives for ‌the Huang family could not be immediately reached. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Madison Huang, a senior director ⁠of ​product marketing ⁠at Nvidia, assumed responsibilities beyond her formal role, helping steer the ⁠company's response to mounting scrutiny of Singapore-based cloud provider ​Megaspeed, the FT reported.

Nvidia's Megaspeed ties first drew ⁠attention late last year after Madison Huang's husband and fellow ⁠Nvidia ​executive Nico Caprez was promoted to oversee international cloud-computing deals across Asia, the FT reported. The ⁠report added that Jensen Huang's appointment of family members to ⁠senior ⁠positions had raised internal governance concerns even before he resigned last week.