Syria's economy is expected to grow by more than 8% ​annually over the next three years, its finance minister said on ​Tuesday, as the EU confirmed plans for a ‌major ​investment conference in Damascus next year to help rebuild the war-ravaged country.

Yisr Barnieh, presenting his economic outlook at the Syria Partnership Cooperation Forum that brings together its international backers, forecast 12.8% real GDP growth ‌in 2026. He did not give specific projections for 2027 and 2028 or name the main factors behind the expected growth. At the meeting in the Syrian capital Damascus, Barnieh also said nominal GDP – unadjusted for inflation – should rise from $48.1 billion this year to $70.1 billion by 2029.

Syria is recovering ‌from 14 years of civil war that ended with the December 2024 fall of ex-President Bashar al-Assad. The economy more than halved in ‌size between 2010 and 2022 and more than 90% of the population live in poverty, according to the UN. EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica told Reuters on the sidelines of the forum that public financing alone would not be enough to support Syria.

"Today's forum is preparation for next year's great international conference, which will be ⁠an investment conference, ​which will be held here," she ⁠said. EU AID

Barnieh also outlined plans to raise state revenue from 17% to more than 25% of GDP by 2030 and direct tax revenue from 2.7% to over 10%, ⁠while halving poverty. He did not elaborate on how. Šuica said €340 million of the EU's €620 million package for Syria in 2026-2027 would support social and basic ​services, including education, with the remainder for humanitarian assistance.

The funds were still undergoing contracting procedures, while a separate €175 million package announced in 2025 ⁠would be fully contracted by year-end. She said the EU was supporting an €11.8 million rehabilitation project at the Deir Ali power plant near Damascus, while seeking further investments in renewable energy, including ⁠solar, ​wind and hydrogen.

At the forum, Syria and the EU launched a Technical Assistance Hub to support institutional and economic reforms, signed new EU-funded development contracts and agreed on steps to facilitate Syrian exports to European markets. Šuica noted that EU foreign ministers had agreed on Monday to ⁠move ahead with reviving a long-stalled Association Agreement negotiated in 2008 under Assad, although Syria would need to pass legislation and update regulations ⁠to prepare its financial system for the ⁠agreement's free-trade provisions.

"Nobody will invest capital in a country where the capital is not safe," she said. Šuica said the EU was financing the training of 900 Syrian police officers at a Jordanian academy under ‌a €4 million annual programme, describing ‌it as trilateral cooperation between Brussels, Amman and Damascus.