Peru's President Keiko Fujimori appealed for ​China's "goodwill" and support to face the ‌El Niño ​climate phenomenon at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, and said Beijing had pledged $22.5 million in assistance.

Xi called for deeper ‌political mutual trust and stronger strategic alignment between the two countries, Chinese state media said. He also said China and Peru should explore the potential for cooperation in clean energy and artificial intelligence. "Peru and China are two friendly ‌countries with 55 years of friendship, and China is very important to us because it is ‌our principal trading partner," Fujimori said after the meeting.

Fujimori said China had pledged $15 million in non-repayable aid to Peru and an additional $7.5 million in machinery, to help it mitigate the effects of El Niño. Scientists say that warmer ocean temperatures linked to El Niño ⁠are disrupting ​marine ecosystems off Peru's ⁠Pacific coast, threatening the country's fishing industry and putting more than 1 million people in climate-vulnerable regions at risk.

Fujimori's government last month ⁠unveiled a package of economic measures aimed at cushioning a potential slowdown caused by the weather phenomenon, which has brought ​heavy rains and unusually high temperatures to parts of the country. The two leaders met in the ⁠southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

China is Peru's largest trading partner and has ⁠steadily expanded ​its footprint in the country's infrastructure and mining sectors, even as Washington seeks to curb Beijing's influence in Latin America. Fujimori said Peru welcomed foreign investment and valued the presence of more than 200 Chinese ⁠companies in her country.

The meeting with Xi was the first in a series of bilateral talks scheduled for ⁠Fujimori in Shenzhen. ⁠She is also due to meet Vietnamese President To Lam and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and will travel to Japan later this week.