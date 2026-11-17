Ukraine's grain harvest could halve to 30 million metric tons next year from 62 million tons in 2026 if farmers scale back plantings because they are unable to export the crop, agriculture minister Taras ‌Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday.

Grain exports have tumbled since July, when Russian attacks on terminals and cargo ships in the Black Sea blocked ports through which Ukraine shipped 90% of its agricultural exports. A smaller crop would further cut supplies from a major grain exporter, as Ukraine, Turkey and India urge free navigation in the Black Sea, saying shortages of Ukrainian and Russian grain are already ‌hurting global food balances. Moscow says it hits military-related targets. It has also reported attacks on its agricultural export facilities in the Black Sea.

In the first official estimate of ‌next year's harvest, Vysotskiy said corn, Ukraine's largest grain crop, could be hardest hit as farmers cut spending in response to tumbling exports. The area planted with corn next year could more than halve to 2 million hectares, while production could fall to 12-14 million tons from an expected 29-30 million tons in 2026, the ministry forecast.

Ukrainian farmers have just finished sowing winter wheat for the 2027 harvest, with the planted area down 10% from earlier expectations. Total wheat production — including ⁠spring-sown crops — ​could fall by more than a third to ⁠17 million tons in 2027, the minister said, as lower spending on fertiliser and other inputs weighs on productivity. Wheat yields could decline to about 4 tons per hectare from more than 5 tons in 2026, Vysotskiy said.

"There ⁠will be no record harvests because farmers are cutting back heavily," he said. LONGER ROUTES UNATTRACTIVE DUE TO COSTS, LOW PRICES

Ukraine has harvested 50 million tons of grain from its 2026 crop as of November ​17, out of a forecast 62 million tons, according to the ministry, but exports since the start of the season have totalled only 7.2 million tons. With alternative routes ⁠limited, grain exports in the 2026/27 season, which runs from early July to late June, could fall to 24.6 million tons from 38 million tons in 2025/26 if the Black Sea ports remain blocked, Vysotskiy said.

Ukraine might therefore export ⁠10 ​million tons of wheat, 12 million tons of corn and 2 million tons of barley. "At present, logistics costs and (low) global prices make it unviable for us to use longer transport routes," Vysotskiy said.

If shipping routes are restored, exports could rebound to 36 million tons over the 2026/27 season, he noted. Even if the Black Sea ports open, Ukrainian grain terminals could export ⁠only 3 million to 4 million tons of grain per month due to damaged infrastructure, Vysotskiy said. Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian ports shipped up to ⁠7 million tons of food per month, mostly ⁠grain.

If the grain harvest falls to 30 million tons in 2027, and domestic consumption remains at 18-19 million tons, the exportable surplus would amount to around 11-12 million tons, he said. Ukraine had 10 million tons of carryover stocks in June at the start of the 2026/27 season, ‌which could rise to ‌around 30 million tons by the end of next year if exports remain blocked.