The ​United States lost its hard-fought ​measles elimination status after ‌26 years, ​the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous ‌spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year.

Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of ‌the World Health Organization said. The United States is battling the ‌highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades. Some 7,700 people in the US have been infected with measles and 13 have died ⁠since 2025.

As ​of November ⁠12, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 5,412 measles cases ⁠and 6 deaths. So far this year, states have reported a total of ​10 deaths from the highly contagious virus. Rising measles cases have coincided ⁠with declining immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy ⁠Jr., ​who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

Pennsylvania has been the hardest hit US state, ⁠with seven measles-related deaths. Wisconsin has reported two deaths, while New York state ⁠recorded its ⁠first measles-associated death in more than 30 years, involving a child.