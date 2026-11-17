South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been ​suspended for six matches following comments he made ​about the match officials in last ‌week’s ​21-19 loss to France, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

Erasmus said there had been potential "manipulation of the game" and that officials had missed 17 knee-drop tackles by ‌the French in the Nations Championship fixture. "The TMO (television match official) doesn’t come in once. I’m not saying he’s wrong. I’m saying if he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem," Erasmus told reporters in Dublin.

"If he ‌saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not ‌interfering with the outcome of a game?" Erasmus also suggested his side were treated differently when it came to disciplinary matters compared to the Northern Hemisphere teams.

South African governing body SA Rugby have confirmed Erasmus will request a full misconduct hearing in order to "contextualize his ⁠comments and ​assure the panel that ⁠it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives". "SA Rugby trust that such a hearing ⁠could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge," the organisation said in a statement.

Subject to the outcome of an appeal, ​he will miss Saturday’s fixture against Ireland and the Nations Championship finals weekend, as well as ⁠the Springboks’ first four games of 2027. The suspension applies to any match-day involvement including coaching, entering the stadium or coaches’ box, communicating with ⁠match ​officials or engaging in media duties.

"Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches," World Rugby said in a statement. "Challenging ⁠a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to ⁠personal abuse."

Erasmus was given a ⁠two-month ban from all rugby involvement and a 10-and-a-half month suspension from involvement with the Springboks on matchdays after criticising Australian referee Nic Berry during the 2021 ‌British & Irish Lions ‌tour of South Africa.