Stocks fell across the globe on Tuesday, weighed by tech shares, as investors geared up for AI bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm. The dollar dipped against a basket of peers but was ‌still near a 19-month high, while crude oil edged up with traders jittery amid continued tanker attacks.

Stocks in Europe ended lower as Deutsche Bank fell 6% following media reports based on leaked internal records that renewed scrutiny of the lender's past dealings with clients, including Russian oligarchs, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and US President Donald Trump. Traders also braced for Nvidia's ‌results after the US market close, seen as crucial to the future of the AI-fuelled bull market, and Anthropic's highly anticipated public debut on Thursday.

Huang's resignation as ‌CEO following reports of an affair with a suspected informant for China has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for more than a week. Washington said overnight it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies, further weighing on the sector. "I can't imagine (Nvidia) going to come out and say something extremely positive about guidance. I'd be really surprised if that happens," said Robert Pavlik, ⁠senior portfolio manager ​at Dakota Wealth. Nvidia shares fell 1.6%.

The ⁠Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.62%, to 50,770.74, the S&P 500 fell 1.39%, to 7,312.79 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.50%, to 24,141.64. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 15.59 points, or 1.43%, ⁠to 1,077.10. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.68%, while emerging market stocks fell 19.85 points, or 1.32%, to 1,487.66. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 1.48%, while ​Japan's Nikkei fell 1.34%.

DOLLAR OFF BUT STRONG The US dollar index touched a fresh 19-month high before ticking lower on the day, rose to its strongest ⁠level since April 2025 on Tuesday, helped by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy persist.

The dollar index fell 0.16% to 103.41, with the euro up ⁠0.18% ​at $1.1016. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.09% to 159.26. In commodities, oil prices inched higher as traders were concerned about continued attacks on tankers in the region.

US crude rose 0.96% to $86.51 a barrel and Brent rose to $93.26 per barrel, up 0.89% on the day. "Brent is trading in a range," said Tamas Vargas, ⁠oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage. "At the moment there are two opposing forces at work" with one group of traders believing that Middle East supply is set to ⁠increase, while a second group is focused ⁠on the risks of disruptions due to the war.

Spot gold rose 0.19% to $3,863.76 an ounce and US gold futures rose 0.52% to $3,867.50 an ounce, while spot silver rose 1.02% to $47.50 an ounce. Copper declined 0.27% to $13,220.00 a ton.