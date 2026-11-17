European shares dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, as investors cut risk ahead of Nvidia's results following a string of selloffs ‌in artificial intelligence stocks. The benchmark STOXX 600 closed down 1.75% at 650.72 points, its biggest one-day fall since March 20. All major regional indexes fell, with Germany's DAX losing more than 2%.

European technology stocks fell 3.9%, their steepest daily percentage drop since February 3. ASML, one ‌of Europe's largest technology companies, fell 5.3%, while AI-related equipment makers Siemens Energy and Legrand lost 3.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Deutsche Bank fell ‌6% after media reports based on leaked documents detailed the bank's dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The STOXX 600 is now down 2.5% from last week's record high after a series of sharp selloffs in AI-linked stocks dented investor sentiment.

"I would expect ⁠European equities ​to hold up reasonably well," said ⁠Sebastian Mackay, investment director at wealth manager True Potential, noting the lower weighting of technology shares in European indexes versus those in the US. "There’s obviously going ⁠to be knock-on effects because technology and technology investment have been such a kind of pivotal driver of economic growth," he added.

Investors are awaiting ​earnings from US chipmaker Nvidia , due later on Tuesday. The stock has fallen sharply since the sudden departure ⁠of longtime CEO Jensen Huang over relationships with employees and alleged links to Chinese intelligence. AI lab Anthropic's much-anticipated market debut, due later this week, is also seen as ⁠a ​key test of investor appetite for AI-related investments.

Washington said on Monday it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia. Among other sectors, miners fell 1.4% to their lowest level in nearly eight months as ⁠copper prices dropped to a more than four-month low.

Chemicals company Evonik rose 4.2% after Bloomberg News reported that BASF was preparing a ⁠new takeover offer for its smaller ⁠German rival. Online broker XTB slumped 17.5%, making it the STOXX 600's worst performer, after Poland's financial watchdog said it had "several ideas" for intervention in the contracts-for-difference market that it would present soon.