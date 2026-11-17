US retail sales increased moderately in October ​as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and furniture, but maintained spending elsewhere, keeping the ‌economy on ​solid footing at the start of the fourth quarter. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed upward revisions to so-called core retail sales, which exclude motor vehicles among other categories, in September.

Spending has remained resilient despite rising inflation eroding purchasing power for mostly lower- and middle-income households. The underlying strength in retail sales, together with other data on Tuesday showing a bigger-than-expected increase in import prices last month, reinforced economists' views that the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates after next month's ‌widely expected hike.

"More consumers are clearly struggling with rapidly rising prices but are not yet ready to throw in the towel," said Scott Anderson, chief US economist at BMO Capital Markets. "Instead, consumers appear to be strategically allocating their monthly budgets to stretch their dollars into different categories every month. While under some pressure, real consumer spending is expected to perform well enough in the fourth quarter to keep the Fed focused on its inflation mandate."

Retail sales rose 0.2% last month after an unrevised 0.8% surge in September, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said. The increase was in line with economists' expectations. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation. They gained 6.8% on ‌a year-on-year basis in October. The ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran is driving up inflation, outpacing wage growth. The government reported last month that income at the disposal of households after adjusting for inflation and taxes fell 0.3% in September.

Some economists said the retail sales share of consumer spending was shrinking, which they ‌attributed to the bifurcation of the household sector, with the rising cost of living disproportionately hurting middle- and lower-income households. "They tend to spend more of their income on physical goods, such as food and clothing, and squeezed spending power limits the potential for growth," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

"High-income households have seen their wealth surge, boosting consumption, and are accounting for a growing share of total consumer spending. However, they spend more of their income on services and experiences, such as leisure, hospitality and travel, which are not included in retail sales." The ongoing technology-led selloff could temper spending by making consumers more cautious.

Retail sales last month were held back by a 1.6% decline in receipts at auto dealers. Sales at furniture retailers fell 2.3%, while receipts at electronics and appliance stores were unchanged. There were decreases ⁠in sales at clothing ​retailers as well as at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores. But building material store ⁠sales increased 0.5%, and there were strong rises in receipts at service stations as well as health and personal care outlets. Sales at nonstore retailers jumped 1.2%, likely reflecting Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotion.Sales at miscellaneous store retailers, including florists and pet stores, soared 4.7%.

Receipts at food services and drinking places, the only services component in the report, rose 0.2%. GROWTH ESTIMATES REVISED UP

Retail sales excluding automobiles, ⁠gasoline, building materials and food services increased 0.6% last month after an upwardly revised 0.5% rise in September. Economists had forecast these core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, advancing 0.4% after a previously reported 0.1% gain in September. That led economists to temper their expectations for a slowdown in consumer spending this quarter after growing ​at a 3.8% annualized rate for two straight quarters. Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate by 0.6 percentage point to a 2.4% annualized rate.

The economy grew at a 3.4% pace in the July-September quarter, fueled by both consumer spending and business investment in AI, though signs ⁠are pointing to an upgrade when the government publishes its second estimate next week. Stocks on Wall Street fell, with the Nasdaq Composite index hitting an eight-month low. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

A separate report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics showed import prices increased 1.1% in October after rising by the same margin in September. Economists had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, ⁠climbing ​0.7%. The BLS did not publish year-over-year import price readings because last year's federal government shutdown prevented the collection of data in October 2025, leaving no comparison base. Imported inflation accelerated 8.1% in September, the largest gain in just over four years.

The government last week reported stronger-than-expected consumer prices in October as well as firmer producer inflation details. Financial markets have priced in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December and anticipated another increase in borrowing costs in January, CME's FedWatch tool showed. The US central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range last month. Import prices were last month driven by fuels, capital goods related to AI, motor vehicles, ⁠engines and parts as well as consumer goods.

International airfares also increased. This component goes into the calculation of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, one of the inflation measures tracked by the Fed for its 2% target. Economists continued to believe that so-called core PCE inflation increased 0.3% for ⁠the third straight month in October. In the 12 months through October, they forecast core PCE ⁠inflation advancing 3.2% after rising 3.1% in September.

AI-related investment underpinned manufacturing, with a third report from the Fed showing factory production rising 0.3% for a second consecutive month in October. Economists expected the trend to persist despite growing backlash to data centers and regulation fears following the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in this month's midterm elections. "Policy at the state and local level will slow and prolong, not derail, the buildout," said Bernard Yaros, deputy chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

"A bigger risk, ‌though, is that with inflation stubbornly elevated and the labor ‌market showing signs of re-acceleration, the Fed presses even harder on the brakes, uncovering vulnerabilities in the most leveraged parts of the AI ecosystem and causing a sharper pullback ​in AI-driven spending."