The ‌dollar ​fell from recent highs on Tuesday after mixed economic data showed steady consumer spending alongside a souring housing market, but the US currency remained near its strongest level since April 2025. The dollar index, which has been supported in recent sessions by hot inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary, was down 0.1% to ‌103.44. It had advanced nearly 2% over the past five sessions.

Strategists, however, described the dollar's dip as a pause after its recent strong rally, rather than the start of a broader retreat. "The dollar has been running the table against all its major rivals since last week’s hawkish turn from Fed Governor Christopher Waller was followed by an acceleration in US inflation, anchoring rate expectations higher and widening cross-currency differentials," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at ‌Corpay, said.

Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales increased moderately in October as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket goods amid higher prices. US homebuilder sentiment plunged to a ‌more than 14-1/2-year low in November as higher mortgage rates sidelined potential buyers and labor shortages tied to an immigration crackdown raised costs for developers, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Investors remain convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December as it tries to curb inflation. Traders expect a quarter-point rate hike in December, the CME FedWatch tool showed. "The USD rally may look stretched in the near term as tightening by other major central banks limits policy divergence with the Fed," Elias Haddad, global head of ⁠markets strategy in the ​forex team at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in ⁠a note.

"Nonetheless, robust US growth, favorable labor market conditions and sticky underlying inflation keep USD bias tilted higher," Haddad said. TECH WATCH

The recent selloff in AI and tech stocks — which have been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep in ⁠US midterm elections and worries about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — has dented risk appetite, leaving investors on edge. A key test for AI sentiment comes with the release of Nvidia's earnings later in the day and Anthropic's market debut on ​Thursday.

Risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, have lost 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively, over the past six trading sessions. While further market turmoil might favor the dollar in the near term ⁠as investors reach for safety, a more prolonged hit to the AI trade that has dominated US markets may hurt demand for the dollar.

"The AI trade has been one of the main magnets pulling foreign capital into US assets. If there’s a slower deflation over ⁠time, ​investors will stop asking ‘where do I hide?’ and start asking ‘why am I so overweight America?'" Corpay's Schamotta said. Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.2% to $1.10133, after slipping to a new 19-month low of $1.0983 earlier in the session.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said a period of consolidation around the $1.10 level was likely before the market was confident to push the euro lower. Against the yen, the dollar was 0.1% weaker ⁠at 159.30, just shy of the 160 mark, which traders view as a potential trigger level for another round of intervention to support the yen.

"The fact that the market is wary (of an intervention) ⁠is one of the reasons why it's backtracked from ⁠160," Foley said, calling the level an "extremely difficult" one to breach. The July Japanese and US intervention to shore up the yen showed how serious the Japanese government was about defending its currency, she added.

Sterling rose 0.3% to $1.32215, ahead of inflation data on Wednesday. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin lost 2.5% to $63,662, as a two-day ‌rebound following sharp losses lost steam.