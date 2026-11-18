British authorities have transferred a ‌serving US ​Army officer they arrested last week for suspected national security offences to US military custody, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The police ‌said the officer, who was arrested by British counter-terrorism police on November 10 near Gloucester in western England, was under investigation over allegations relating to national security and espionage. Police had previously said the foreign ‌state linked to the allegations was Russia. The Kremlin has denied any connection.

British investigators consulted ‌Britain's attorney general and US authorities before a decision was taken to hand over the investigation. "These are extremely serious allegations, and our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this ⁠kind ​of espionage activity taking place," ⁠said Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of counter terrorism policing.

The FBI said the soldier was now in custody following ⁠an espionage investigation involving its Philadelphia field office, its London legal attache office, British counter-terrorism police, MI5, UK Defence Counter ​Intelligence and the US Army. FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest demonstrated the bureau's "zero ⁠tolerance" for anyone who betrays their oath or puts US national security at risk.

The investigation comes after a series of ⁠security ​incidents involving US military facilities in Britain. In September, the United States withdrew bombers from RAF Fairford after an incident that police and Prime Minister Andy Burnham linked to Iran.

Two men have ⁠been charged in Britain over that case, while US prosecutors have separately charged three men over ⁠alleged attack plots that included ⁠Fairford. The day before the soldier's arrest, the US also removed refuelling aircraft from RAF Mildenhall following what the Wall Street Journal reported was an ‌Iranian threat. ‌Tehran has denied involvement.