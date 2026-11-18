Nvidia has insurance to ‌protect ​its leadership from securities lawsuits but not the company itself, which means it may have to dip into cash reserves if litigation over the abrupt departure of Jensen Huang as CEO prevails.

The Insurer, a publication owned by Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters, reported on Saturday that Nvidia has insurance coverage for its officers and directors of up to $950 million. But Nvidia lacks insurance that would typically cover a company's defense costs, settlements and judgments ‌in securities litigation. This means that if Nvidia's directors or officers face personal liability for failing to properly oversee the company, the insurance would cover eligible settlements or judgments that Nvidia cannot indemnify, helping protect their personal wealth.

However, the company would have to pay any successful securities fraud claims against the company for its plunging stock price. Nvidia has more than $50 billion in cash reserves. Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, four days after saying in a statement that he had been unfaithful to his wife. It has been reported that he had an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a former top executive of ‌Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, whom the US is investigating as a potential spy for China. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.

Megaspeed has been under US scrutiny for potentially diverting some Nvidia chips to China, which could violate US export restrictions. On Tuesday, Huang said he deeply regretted ‌the problems he caused the Nvidia board and said he would be honored to return to the company. Sources told Reuters the board was not considering his return.

Companies including Nvidia generally indemnify their officers and directors. However, Delaware corporate law does not allow its companies to indemnify directors and officers for some legal claims, which companies then cover with insurance. Nvidia is unusual in that, unlike the vast majority of US public companies, it doesn't have insurance coverage against securities fraud claims.

Two insurance experts said Nvidia's substantial financial resources could explain why the company opted out of buying coverage for its own corporate liabilities. "With a balance sheet larger than that of many insurance companies, it's reasonable to conclude Nvidia did not see value in the ⁠options offered to ​it by the marketplace to transfer this risk," said Rik Goyton, D&O practice ⁠leader at CAC, part of The Baldwin Group, an insurance and risk management firm.

Nvidia, which reports results after the market close on Tuesday, did not respond to a request for comment. LAWSUITS FILED

To date, at least two lawsuits have been filed since November 8, when Huang said that he had been unfaithful to his wife. One is a proposed class action ⁠for alleged securities fraud filed in San Francisco federal court against the company and Huang by an individual shareholder. The lawsuit claims investors were misled about Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed and Huang's relations with Alice Huang.

Securities fraud plaintiffs must show that Nvidia and Huang knowingly misled investors, that investors relied on those misleading statements and that those misleading ​statements artificially inflated the stock. The class period covers a 20% drop in the stock price, or around $1 trillion in lost market value. There is no simple formula for calculating damages in securities fraud cases but the larger the losses, the lower the damages as ⁠a percentage of the loss.

The largest class action securities fraud settlement is $7.2 billion, reached in 2006 between investors in Enron, the collapsed energy trader, and several banks and other defendants, according to Stanford Law School's Securities Class Action Clearinghouse. Although Nvidia lacks insurance for its own securities liability, Huang could potentially draw on the coverage for eligible personal liabilities that the company does not indemnify.

"Huang's personal exposure ⁠on ​the 10b-5 (securities fraud) claims is theoretically much larger than $950 million given the massive destruction of value as measured by market cap, but plaintiffs would presumably seek to recover from the company first," said Joel Fleming, a lawyer who represents shareholders. The $950 million insurance coverage could play a more significant role in the second lawsuit, a so-called derivative lawsuit that was filed against the directors in federal court in San Jose, California. The complaint alleges they failed to oversee the company and ignored concerns about Megaspeed. The lawsuit also said the board waited too long to investigate Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

On Friday, ⁠Reuters exclusively reported that Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters. Legal experts said that if Huang lied to investors, ⁠that could strengthen investors' securities class action case. However, if the board forced Huang ⁠out once it came to light he had misled company leaders, it could provide legal protection for the board in the derivative lawsuit by showing directors took action.

Derivative lawsuits seek to recover from the directors for harm they have allegedly done to the company, which would include a settlement in the securities class action as well as any fines or other punishments. The recovery in the derivative case would be paid to the company, ‌not directly to shareholders. Settlements in such cases are ‌almost always paid from insurance although in some rare instances settlements have cut into the fortunes of directors, including members of the Tesla board.