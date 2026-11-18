Republican ​Senate Majority Leader John ​Thune said ‌on Tuesday ​the US will have to "step up" efforts to ‌deal with the type of tech outages that have hit air travel, banking and national ‌security systems in recent days. "We're all going ‌to have to step up our efforts," Thune told reporters on Capitol Hill.

"Whatever the sector of ⁠the ​economy ⁠is, whether it's banking or transportation or you know ⁠our communications networks, we have to be on ​top of our game, and that is ⁠a partnership obviously between the stakeholders, the people ⁠in ​the business community, working with the leadership both here in the Congress and the ⁠administration to ensure that we are taking ⁠the necessary ⁠steps to deflect and defend against cyber threats," he said.