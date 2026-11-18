As soon as ​Estonia announced it was shutting its land border with Russia next month, ​Alla Guseva decided she had to bring her ‌86-year-old mother ​home to St Petersburg. Her mother had been living on her own in Estonia's capital Tallinn, but with the border shutting it was now too much of a risk to leave her there.

"I cannot leave her alone," ‌Guseva told Reuters as she and her mother stood for hours in the queue to exit on the Estonian side, bundled against the cold. Estonia, which along with Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania are the only EU countries that still operate overland border crossings with Russia, announced on Sunday it would close its three crossings from ‌December.

It said the measure was necessary after blaming Russia's GRU military intelligence service for ordering an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems. Eight ‌Latvian residents suspected of carrying it out were arrested. "Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on X.

The Kremlin said on Monday it "completely rejects" that Russia was behind the attempted arson, and accused Estonia of "building a wall" by closing the border. FAMILIES ON BOTH SIDES

Thousands of people living in Estonia have family in Russia or vice ⁠versa, as ​legacies of the Soviet era. The ⁠crossing at Narva, a majority Russian-speaking city on the Estonian side of the border, is also used by people travelling from further afield in Europe to reach St Petersburg a few hours' ⁠drive away. Marina Kupchenko, a Russian pensioner living in France, said she regularly travels via Tallinn and Narva to visit her elderly mother in St Petersburg, but the trip, by ​air over third countries, will now be far more difficult and expensive.

"The closure will have a very serious effect on me," she said. "My ⁠mother cannot move out, so I must keep visiting her. I am her only daughter." Andrey Kukkonen, 56, from Finland, said he was visiting his wife's mother living in Russia. Since Finland shut ⁠down ​its own Russian border in 2023, the trip now takes him 24 hours. It will take three days if Estonia closes its border, he said.

"This is politics and it's leading nowhere. The only outcome is people who have relations across the border will start to cut them. Why?" Of the 760,000 people ⁠who crossed the Estonia-Russia border this year, 307,000 were Russian nationals, 175,000 were Estonian citizens and 54,000 held Finnish passports, Estonian police data showed.

Katri Riik, a ⁠former mayor of Narva, said local ⁠businesses will take a hit from the lack of visitors, further depressing the economy in a remote corner of the EU. "People in Narva do not understand why this measure is needed, especially ahead of Christmas and New Year," she ‌said. "We used to pride ‌ourselves on being the gateway to Europe. Now we are becoming its fringe."

(Writing ​by Andrius Sytas Editing by Peter Graff)