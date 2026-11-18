The ​highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses ‌for its internal communications experienced a "temporary degradation" during scheduled maintenance, the agency said Tuesday.

"While some internal systems were affected, ‌mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability ‌to defend national security continues," the NSA said. CNN, which first reported on the outage, said that it affected NSANet, which ⁠allows ​employees to ⁠share classified information internally.

Reuters could not independently determine the extent ⁠or the length of the outage. The incident comes amid increased ​concern over a series of tech problems, notably ⁠faults that snarled US air traffic and triggered a Microsoft ⁠email ​blackout late last week.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down the disruptions, saying such ⁠problems were inevitable. "Things like that happen," Trump told reporters ⁠in ⁠Manila when asked about the outages. "It's fine."