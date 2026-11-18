‌US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that no root ‌cause had yet been determined for ‌the router that failed on Friday, triggering a nationwide aviation shutdown.

Duffy ⁠told ​reporters ⁠that there was a "lack of clarity" ⁠on why the router failure was ​able have the impact ⁠on the network that led to the ⁠ground ​stop. FAA administrator Bryan Bedford also told reporters ⁠that speculation that AI was involved in ⁠the ⁠outage was unfounded.