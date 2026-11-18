​The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health ‌Organization said ​on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

"While this is a significant setback, countries are already taking action to bring their outbreaks under control. Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States are implementing measures to strengthen vaccination, surveillance, and outbreak response," PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa ‌said in a media briefing. Losing measles elimination status is more than just a public health designation, he said. It signifies that the virus has circulated for a prolonged period, putting people at risk of preventable illness, hospitalization and death.

"PAHO's ruling formalizes what was already plainly visible. The US has lost the ability to control measles," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. The United States is battling the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades. Some 7,700 people in the US have been infected with measles and ‌13 have died since 2025. The overwhelming majority of cases have been among people who were not vaccinated.

To regain its measles elimination status, PAHO officials said the US must submit a corrective action plan that outlines the strategies and measures it will implement and then prove it is free of ‌the virus for a period of 12 months. The US is expected to submit its plan in the coming weeks, said Dr. Daniel Salas, executive manager of PAHO's Special Program for Comprehensive Immunization.

CASES RISE UNDER US HEALTH SECRETARY The sharp increase in US measles cases has coincided with declining immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

In a social media post, Kennedy said the US would work to regain its measles elimination status and that he recommended vaccination. He said that the US would provide guidance for doctors on how to diagnose and treat measles, while at the same time providing information to families about benefits ⁠and risks of vaccines. As ​of November 12, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 5,412 ⁠measles cases and six deaths. So far this year, states have reported a total of 10 deaths from the easily transmitted virus.

The CDC on its website said it was committed to stopping measles outbreaks to protect Americans and planned to work to regain the elimination status, including by equipping states with the tools they need and providing sustained national leadership. "The measles elimination ⁠designation is not what protects Americans, vaccination does," CDC Director Erica Schwartz said in a statement.

Bolivian Health Minister Marcela Flores on Tuesday said measles cases had fallen 83% this year, which she attributed to vaccination, contact tracing, border controls and community surveillance. "We are confident that Bolivia will once again be a measles-free country," she said. Mexican authorities also reported progress, ​saying more than 40.9 million measles vaccine doses have been administered and coverage has reached 90%. The government said it was moving toward closing the outbreak.

Pennsylvania has been the hardest-hit US state, with seven measles-related deaths. Wisconsin has reported two deaths, while New York state recorded ⁠its first measles-associated death in more than 30 years, involving a child. "For most people, losing measles elimination status may seem like something that doesn't affect them. But if you're a parent of a baby under a year old, your life is going to change," said Daniel Jernigan, former director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

"You'll need to be more cautious ⁠of ​being in crowds or traveling on a plane to grandparents since the risk of your baby coming in contact with someone with measles will be getting increasingly higher." NEXT STEPS

Physicians and public health experts said the loss of measles elimination requires urgent action to increase vaccination and restore trust in science-based public health recommendations. Key first steps are to curb transmission of the virus in measles hot spots by activating mobile vaccination clinics that provide early doses of the vaccine to infants aged 6 to 11 months, Adalja said.

The country needs to educate young doctors, who may never have encountered measles in their training, ⁠to recognize measles symptoms, which include fever with rash. That should be followed by rapid testing and immediate isolation, he said. As for states, Adalja said they should tighten non-medical vaccine exemptions required for entry into public schools.

Two shots of the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine are 97% effective at ⁠stopping the spread of measles. WHO recommends that 95% of people receive two shots ⁠of the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity, which can protect those unable to be vaccinated, such as infants, and prevent spread. Experts said the United States has the capacity to regain measles elimination status, but the key, they say, will be restoring trust in public health institutions and agencies, including from top US health officials.

With a health crisis like this, "you expect national health leaders to be pounding the pavement, delivering the same evidence-based statements every ‌single day and doing whatever it takes to help ‌states end these outbreaks," said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University. "We're just not seeing that."