Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, giving investors some ​relief after longtime leader Jensen Huang's resignation plunged the ​chipmaker into crisis. The company expects fourth-quarter ‌revenue of $130.0 billion, ​plus or minus 3%, compared with analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia said it did not assume any data center chip sales from ‌China in its outlook. With Huang gone, investors are looking for clues about Nvidia's future, from billions of dollars invested in cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the world's most valuable chipmaker.

The AI boom's most prolific salesman resigned on ‌Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two Nvidia employees. US intelligence agencies are ‌trying to determine the extent of her ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Huang's exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger ⁠risk than ​near-term AI demand, analysts say. Finance ⁠chief Colette Kress is interim CEO, while the board considers internal and external candidates. A growing "Stand With Jensen" campaign has complicated the search, although the board ⁠is not considering Huang's return, three people told Reuters on Monday. Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to return if the board deemed ​it best.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia's board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance ⁠move since Huang's departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmaker's national security role. Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas ⁠data ​centers serving Chinese firms, while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who had pushed for greater chip exports to China.

Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after Democrats' midterm sweep fueled fears of tougher scrutiny and slower data-center expansion. They also ⁠want to know whether Nvidia's next CEO will continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular. Tuesday's results offer a first read ⁠on Vera Rubin, Nvidia's newest generation ⁠of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70% ‌revenue growth in ‌the next fiscal year.