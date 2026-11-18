​Technology outages that shut down email for many US companies and grounded thousands of flights ‌over the ​past few days extended to the US National Security Agency on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump's administration scrambled to tamp down concerns about a broader problem. The NSA said its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during routine maintenance, but that "mission-critical capabilities" remained fully operational. The series of disruptions to critical systems, which also touched the banking system on Monday, left even some Trump allies demanding more information.

"If this is all a coincidence, ‌it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world," US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters. Trump earlier played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff.

"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending the ASEAN economic conference. The spate of outages included an air traffic control breakdown on Friday that snarled hundreds of thousands of people's travel plans, with disruptions that continued on Monday, ‌and a United Airlines technology failure that delayed about 150 flights on the same day that a JPMorgan Chase software problem disrupted some banking services.

Experts worry that AI tools are feeding a surge of cyberactivity, with cybersecurity companies regularly turning up examples of hackers ‌using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once. On Tuesday, insurance provider Marsh said its clients reported 105 cyber incidents in the last two weeks of October — more than double the 48 recorded in the final two weeks of May.

'NO CRISIS' White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said there was no evidence the series of technology disruptions was from a cyberattack.

"There is no crisis or anything like that for Americans to be worried about," she told media outlet Newsmax. Bis said Trump had assembled groups of experts, including “tiger teams,” to address the Federal Aviation Administration problems and was calling on Republicans and Democrats to pass legislation providing more funding to modernize the agency’s systems.

Technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, ⁠when a Microsoft ​outage disrupted many of its services, including email. The next day, the ⁠nationwide ground stop lasted 4-1/2 hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the September 11, 2001, attacks. Administration officials have said they do not believe the incidents are connected.

OUTAGES FOLLOW LAYOFFS, WARNINGS At many organizations — both private and government — the outages follow layoffs and, in some cases, explicit warnings about potential disruptions.

At the FAA, which was hit by ⁠Elon Musk-driven job cuts after Trump took office last year, Congress warned the agency’s sped-up modernization effort was poorly organized and could trigger service outages. United Airlines said last year that AI advances had helped it cut management headcount by 4% and that it planned to cut by an additional 4% this year. At ​Microsoft, the email outage came a month after the company said it was offering buyouts to a quarter of its global workforce, a move that follows previous headcount reductions.

While there is no evidence job losses at any of these places led to ⁠the disruptions, one tech labor organizer said cuts tended to make safety margins thinner. "Part of the resilience of a system comes from people who are experienced with a system," said Liz Fong-Jones, who has worked for 20 years on software resilience issues.

It is also possible the big outages at Microsoft and the FAA amplified the normal public attention to ⁠glitches ​and outages. United experienced an event last year as disruptive as the one it faced on Monday, but it attracted less notice. When JPMorgan Chase said on Monday a software glitch had led to problems processing transactions – the kind of problem that happens periodically across the finance industry – it made national headlines after erroneous reports that other banks had gone offline too.

Fong-Jones said disruptions and glitches were unavoidable in the complex systems. But she said it was possible the concentration of power among a few tech firms was making them more visible. "That is a sign ⁠that we as a society have become dependent on these tech titans,” she said.

'BE PREPARED' Vice President JD Vance said he was fielding concerns from friends asking whether they should build a bunker or stock up on food and water.

"My answer to that is no, ⁠we do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be ⁠prepared for everything,” Vance told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" broadcast on Monday night. Democratic US Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island joined in calls for more information from the White House.

"Just the last few days, America has seen tech glitches all across the board," Reed told reporters. "The president has to get on top of it, explain to the American people what's going on, and do it quickly, and that ‌is a mission that he is not doing at ‌this moment." (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in Manila and Nandita Bose and Bo Erickson in Washington, additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Bhargav Acharya; Writing by ​Doina Chiacu; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Spicer and Rod Nickel)