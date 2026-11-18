Erling Haaland's penalty deep in injury time completed a dramatic comeback as ​Norway recovered from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2 on ​Tuesday and reach the Nations League quarter-finals. Portugal, who ‌needed ​a point to guarantee top spot in League A Group Four, defeated Wales 3-2 in their second game of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era to finish with 15 points, while Norway finished second ‌ahead of Denmark, with both nations finishing with nine points. Wales rounded out the group in fourth with three points.

Haaland scored twice for Norway, including the decisive goal in the 96th minute after Denmark defender Joachim Andersen was penalised for handball, sealing a remarkable turnaround and sparking ‌wild celebrations among the visiting fans. Denmark had dominated early and Rasmus Hojlund capitalised, sweeping home a left-footed shot from very close ‌range in the 11th minute for his sixth goal in six Nations League games. They doubled their lead three minutes later through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Haaland had a goal disallowed due to a handball before the big Manchester City striker finally put Norway on the scoreboard in the 37th minute thanks to a costly error by Mads ⁠Hermansen. Martin ​Odegaard pounced on Hermansen's poor clearance ⁠attempt and then left the rolling ball for Haaland to tap in. Odegaard equalised with a strike from the centre of the box in the 83rd minute.

In Cardiff, ⁠reigning Nations League champions Portugal had already secured their quarter-final spot with a 2-1 win over Norway last month. They still needed a point on Tuesday to ​guarantee top spot in the group and to be one of the seeded sides in the last eight.

Carlos Forbs struck ⁠the winner in the 70th minute after Ben Cabango's loose header gifted possession to the substitute, who cut inside Ben Davies and fired low into the far corner. The ⁠visitors ​were then reduced to 10 men when Pedro Neto saw red after a second booking for a foul on Brennan Johnson, minutes after bringing down Josh Sheehan.

Portugal had taken an early lead through a fine Bruno Fernandes finish after Joao Neves dispossessed Josh Sheehan ⁠and squared for Fernandes, who fired into the top corner from outside the box. Wales hit back two minutes later as Harry Wilson's saved ⁠shot broke for Rubin Colwill, ⁠who squared for David Brooks to tap in.

Wales went ahead just before the break when Brooks' deft touch released Sorba Thomas and he steered a low shot inside the far post. Their lead did ‌not last long as ‌Neto fired home Francisco Trincao's cross from the far post.