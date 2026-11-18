World number ‌one ​Alexander Zverev cruised past Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4) on Tuesday to book a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a group match to spare.

The German, who won two Grand Slams and topped the rankings in his ‌most successful year to date, delivered a dominant performance to extend his perfect record against Shelton to 7-0. He next plays France's Arthur Fils in his final group match. Shelton, playing in his second straight season finale, is 1-1 in the group and will play Rafael Jodar in his last match.

"I was not aware ‌of the (qualification) scenario," Zverev said. "If I focus on myself and play good tennis, the result will take care of itself in a way... It's ‌about playing good tennis." "I feel like I did that today. I did that against Rafa (Jodar) two days ago and that's the outcome of it." Zverev also beat Jodar in straight sets in his group opener on Sunday.

He got off to a perfect start against Shelton, breaking the American in the very first game to take a quick 2-0 lead. Shelton tried ⁠to bounce back, ​attacking Zverev's serve, before being broken ⁠once more as the German went 4-1 up. The top seed displayed impressive consistency throughout and quickly wrapped up the first set. Both players then held serve throughout the second set to ⁠force a tiebreak.

Zverev, who lost only one point on his first serve in the second set until the tiebreak, came out on top with a stunning forehand passing ​shot on his first match point. In the other group match, Fils came from a set down to beat Rafael Jodar of Spain 4-6 ⁠6-2 6-2 and keep his own semi-final hopes alive.

Fils, who became the first man born in 2004 or later to earn an ATP Finals win and the first Frenchman to record a ⁠victory ​at the season-ending tournament in 15 years, lost his group opener against Shelton. Jodar started well but faded midway through the second set.

The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a meteoric debut tour season, rising from the mid-hundreds to the world's top 10, kept stretching Fils with his elegant yet powerful and ⁠precise baseline play in a strong first set. Fils kept hammering forehand winners past Jodar and bagged consecutive breaks as he raced into a 5-1 lead ⁠in the second set with his opponent ⁠calling for a medical timeout as his power level dropped sharply.

The Spaniard, who has now lost both matches following his defeat by Zverev on Sunday, was broken twice more in the third set and Fils sealed his first ‌ATP Finals win with ‌another booming serve that Jodar put into the net.