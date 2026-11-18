Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the ‌central ​road section of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Tuesday, inflicting a military and symbolic blow on President Vladimir Putin two days before he is due to meet the leaders of China and the US. Videos and images posted on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and verified by Reuters showed the bridge's main road arch had crumbled into the sea, leaving a yawning gap after two strikes in as many days.

"Russia strikes our infrastructure ‌every day, including bridges," Zelenskiy said. "We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began." Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said the assault was carried out by the Ukraine Security Service and all of Ukraine's forces.

"We have long been telling Russia: Enough of striking bridges, cities and villages, energy infrastructure, railways and grain ships. Enough of war," Zelenskiy said. "But every time Russia chooses further escalation." The 19-km (12-mile) bridge is a flagship project inaugurated by Putin in 2018 and a symbol of Russia's attachment to the peninsula it captured and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The timing was awkward for the Kremlin leader ahead of ‌his meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday with US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping, where the three are expected to discuss the Ukraine war among other topics. Zelenskiy said the strike followed an unprecedented operation that methodically destroyed Russian air defences, radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's ‌Russian-installed governor, said two people were killed and road traffic had been suspended. Rail traffic partially resumed after a pause. KREMLIN SAYS RUSSIA WILL REBUILD IT

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a repair plan would be prepared, making the bridge "even better than before". But Russian military bloggers and other experts said repairs would be challenging given Ukraine's capacity for further attacks.

"The road bridge won’t be repaired during this war," Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi posted on X. "Ukraine has achieved a victory with both concrete and symbolic implications." The bridge over the Kerch Strait was once a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine, but the military now relies more heavily on a land corridor running through parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia has captured since launching a full-scale war ⁠with its neighbour in ​2022.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said a government commission had met to ⁠decide on steps to assess damage, launch repairs and discuss alternative routes. At a ministerial meeting in Brussels, Germany and Britain rejected Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby's criticism that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and warehouses were ineffective and risked hardening Russian resolve.

"Instead of criticising that, we should rather criticise and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on ... ⁠energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine. This is kind of terrorism," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said. British Defence Minister Wes Streeting said the Ukrainian strikes "helped to degrade Putin's war machine, buying time and saving lives".

IMPLICATIONS FOR SHIPPING The Crimea bridge spans a channel used by commercial vessels entering and leaving the Sea of Azov, making it an important part ​of the region's grain export network.

While Black Sea grain shipments have largely stalled amid escalating drone attacks, export infrastructure has suffered limited damage, meaning trade could resume quickly if security conditions improve. Ukraine has attacked the bridge several times during the 4-1/2-year-old war. A truck bomb in ⁠October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for months. In July 2023, a section of road bridge was destroyed and a couple crossing by car were killed.

LARGEST UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK The overnight attack was part of what Russian state media called Ukraine's biggest drone attack yet. Russia said it shot down 1,441 drones over 22 regions, surpassing the previous record of 1,336 set on ⁠Monday.

Air ​defences repelled a drone attack on the cities of Ufa and Salavat in Russia's Bashkortostan region, home to several oil refineries, state media reported. Ukraine said it had hit a refinery and petrochemical complex in Salavat. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 800 Ukrainian drones had flown towards the surrounding Moscow region, 321 of which had been brought down en route.

The scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks have increased as Russia has intensified its own drone and missile campaign in a grinding war of attrition, with both sides targeting energy infrastructure and other strategic assets. Attacks have continued despite US-brokered peace talks ⁠in Abu Dhabi last week, the first in nine months, and separate meetings between US envoys and Putin and Zelenskiy.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a major exchange of prisoners during the talks but there was no breakthrough on broader issues, including territory. Russia holds about a fifth of Ukraine's land ⁠but the front line has been static for months. KYIV'S BRIDGES STRUCK

In Kyiv, Mayor ⁠Vitali Klitschko said Russia struck the city's North and South bridges, an assertion later confirmed by Moscow, and partially damaged the metro system. The attacks caused some power and water outages, he said. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

In Moldova on Ukraine's western border, pro-European President Maia Sandu said a Russian drone flew over the capital Chisinau, a rare occurrence, and pledged to press for further sanctions against Moscow. ‌Russia rejects Moldova's accusations of air incursions, saying it ‌has provided no proof the drones are Russian.