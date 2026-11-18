Thailand's passenger traffic is set ​to rise in 2026 despite ​high jet fuel prices, ‌as its ​carriers expand their fleets and the country receives more tourists from India, the director general ‌of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said on Tuesday.

"We struggled a little bit during the first two weeks of March during the crisis in ‌Iran," said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director general of the CAAT. "And ‌then after that there is no problem."