Thailand passenger traffic set to rise in 2026, helped by increased fleets
Thailand's passenger traffic is set to rise in 2026 despite high jet fuel prices, as its carriers expand their fleets and the country receives more tourists from India, the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said on Tuesday.
"We struggled a little bit during the first two weeks of March during the crisis in Iran," said Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director general of the CAAT. "And then after that there is no problem."