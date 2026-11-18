Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones opened a conference call with investors on Tuesday by saying the AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO and would not take questions about his departure. Jones' start to a call about quarterly results was a forceful response to a movement to bring back Huang, who stepped down last week. With Huang gone, investors are eager ‌for clues about Nvidia's future and strategy, from its commitments of billions of dollars to cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Jones said the board had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a new CEO. "We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he added. Shares of the company rose 4.5% in extended trading, after Nvidia forecast sales ahead of Wall Street targets. They were down about 17% for the year through Tuesday's close, valuing the company at roughly $3.8 ‌trillion.

"It's no surprise that they're doing very well, and there'll be people who will breathe a sigh of relief about it," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments. "But the story here is very complicated, and it's hard not to factor that in as an additional risk for ‌people buying stock." Interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief, defended her team's work since Huang's departure. "Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said. "We've got this." Leadership from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which makes chips for Nvidia, was in the office and "fully engaged in helping us," she said. In prepared remarks she added that the company's latest flagship AI chip, called Vera Rubin, was off to an explosive start.

Huang, widely regarded as a public face of the AI boom, resigned on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia employees. US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's ties to China's Ministry of State Security ⁠and what information she ​may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. China ⁠has rejected allegations of an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang.

Huang's exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts said. FOURTH-QUARTER OUTLOOK TOPS TARGETS

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. Nvidia ⁠said the outlook assumes no data-center chip sales to China. Adjusted gross margin is expected at 71% to 72%, compared with analysts' estimate of 71.7%.

Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said Nvidia's outlook was "quite positive, albeit not as ambitious as in previous quarters, which many have already anticipated." He added, "I don't think anything near-term will be ​affected by Jensen's departure. His executive leadership team is capable and has followed his leadership and executed effectively for years, reaching this point." The board is considering internal and external candidates for CEO, with Kress seen offering steady leadership during the selection process. But a growing "Stand ⁠With Jensen" campaign has complicated the search, and Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to return if the board deemed it best.

Prediction market Kalshi showed odds of 25% that Rene Haas, CEO of chip company Arm and a former Nvidia executive, would become CEO. It showed odds of 17% for Nvidia Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing Ian Buck, who joined Kress ⁠on ​the call, and 9% for Huang himself. Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos, speaking at the Semafor conference in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, said the Nvidia board should keep its focus within the company. "If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated," he said.

NATIONAL SECURITY SCRUTINY INTENSIFIES Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia's board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang's departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmaker's national security role.

Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas data centers serving Chinese firms, ⁠while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who had pushed for greater chip exports to China. Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections fueled fears of tougher scrutiny and slower data-center expansion. They also want to know whether Nvidia's next ⁠CEO will continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular.

Tuesday's results offer a first ⁠read on Vera Rubin, Nvidia's newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70% revenue growth in the next fiscal year. Nvidia's third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $109.11 billion. The company has topped Wall Street's revenue expectations for 17 straight quarters.

Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9% ‌from 73.5% a year earlier, also beating analysts' estimate ‌of 74.1%, despite soaring memory prices and production ramps.