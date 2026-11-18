Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U2, Miranda Lambert among NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows

The NFL has provided a stacked lineup for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and we're ​not just talking about the teams on the field. U2 will perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving Eve game between ​the Los Angeles Rams and visiting Green Bay Packers. The legendary Irish rock band, ‌who ​took the stage nearly a quarter-century ago at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, are celebrating 50 years since the group's formation in Dublin in 1976.

Tennis-Alcaraz says experience helped him crack indoor code after back-to-back title wins

Carlos Alcaraz said experience has finally taught him how to get the best out of his game on indoor courts, with the world number three carrying his title-winning form from Vienna ‌and Paris into this week's ATP Finals in Turin. Only three of his 29 career titles have come on indoor hard courts, with his first coming in Rotterdam last year.

Golf-Woods to make competitive return at December's Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will end more than two years away from official competition when he tees it up at next month's Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old, who hosts the 20-player event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open due ‌to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications.

Philadelphia awarded four more Army-Navy games

Philadelphia was named as the host city for four additional Army-Navy games on Tuesday. In addition to the previously awarded 2027 contest, the city will host the iconic college football rivalry ‌in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reports: IIHF website taken down after pro-Russia hack

The International Ice Hockey Federation website went out of service after an apparent cyberattack Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. The attack is speculated to be a response to Canada's decision to ban Russia from competing in the 2026-27 world junior hockey championship, to be held in Alberta from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Clemson's Defiant Dabo: 'Coach Swinney is gonna win another national championship'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not paying attention to the growing noise questioning his job security. The two-time national champion coach is not entertaining any questions on the matter either.

LeBron James sues 'Bron' sports betting app, alleging trademark ⁠infringement

Basketball superstar LeBron ​James sued the sports betting research app Bron on Tuesday, accusing it ⁠of trademark infringement for using his nickname and an artificial intelligence-generated likeness of him in a recent ad campaign without permission. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Philadelphia 76ers forward said he carefully protects his image and chooses who to endorse, reflecting his status as "one of the most recognizable identities in the world," and commands tens ⁠of millions of dollars for endorsing products or ventures.

Lions not banning celebrations with DE Aidan Hutchinson (ACL) out for season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season with a torn ACL, an injury that occurred celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake ​Maye on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Campbell said he doesn't blame Hutchinson for the emotional reaction to making a big play and has no desire to tamp down post-play celebrations.

Tennis-Top seed Zverev powers past Shelton to punch semi-final ticket

World number one ⁠Alexander Zverev cruised past Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4) on Tuesday to book a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a group match to spare. The German, who won two Grand Slams and topped the rankings in his most successful year to date, delivered a dominant performance to extend his perfect record against Shelton to 7-0. He next plays ⁠France's ​Arthur Fils in his final group match.

Motor racing-Verstappen has the form to become a triple Vegas winner

Max Verstappen can win the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years this weekend as he battles George Russell to be best of the rest behind new champion Kimi Antonelli. With both titles won by Mercedes and races to spare, the sport heads to the bright lights of 'Sin City' still with some unfinished business and much of the focus now on the battle for second place.

Antoine Griezmann named MLS Newcomer of ⁠Year

Orlando City SC star Antoine Griezmann was named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday. The 35-year-old forward tallied a team-high 22 goal contributions (14 goals, eight assists) after joining the Lions in July.

Illinois QB Katin Houser (nose) doubtful for No. 15 Iowa game

Illinois ⁠quarterback Katin Houser is not likely to play Saturday against No. 15 ⁠Iowa following surgery on his broken nose, Illini coach Bret Bielema said Tuesday. Houser sustained the injury last Friday with 1:42 remaining in a 22-14 loss to No. 4 UCLA. After he was sacked on the play, Houser apparently was injured when the knee of a defender hit him in the helmet.

Brandon Lowe, Adrian Morejon decline QOs, 2 players accept

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe and ‌San Diego Padres left- handed reliever Adrian Morejon ‌rejected the $23.15 million qualifying offer for the 2027 season, according to reports on Tuesday. Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena ​and left-hander Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles also declined qualifying offers.