Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos ​said he was heavily involved ​in selecting "Batman" actor Robert Pattinson to ‌take ​on the iconic film role of James Bond. Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a day ‌after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume ‌on sets.

"I was heavily involved," Bezos said. "We got together on Friday to spend a ‌couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that." The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, ⁠not stirred" — ​is among the ⁠longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Bezos said it was clear there was "something special" about Pattinson. "Initially, I would say ⁠we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous," Bezos ​said. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little ⁠more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond."

Pattinson, 40, made his ⁠big-screen ​debut in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as "The Twilight Saga", "The Lost City of Z" ⁠and "Tenet". More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the ⁠first Bond adventure ⁠under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson ‌and Barbara ‌Broccoli in 2025.